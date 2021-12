Having just premiered her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. The multi-hyphenate has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes just a week after Berry’s Bruised dropped on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only...

