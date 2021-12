The first half of duck season came to an abrupt end for most local Texas Hunters this past weekend and on Sunday it closes for Louisiana hunters as well. Reports from all along the coast were almost mirror images of one another, plenty of water meant plenty of food and areas for birds to get comfortable. The biggest key to success for most hunters was plenty of scouting and being able to adapt to changes in flight patterns that seemed to happen daily. Despite the excess water the season so far has been a bit below average to down right slow from the rice fields all the way to the coast. Public hunters have been living a feast or famine nightmare in a few units so out of respect I'll not name names, those guys don't take real well to that unwanted publicity. A simple call to the check stations will help you out if you are interested in some of those areas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO