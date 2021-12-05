ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City are built to win football matches, says forward Raheem Sterling

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JYmV_0dEaqXYT00

Raheem Sterling believes Manchester City are built to win football matches after they eased to a 3-1 victory at Watford

Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 win that moved City to the top of the Premier League following Sterling’s opener.

Watford pulled one back through Cucho Hernandez, who followed up his own shot after it rebounded off a post, to deny Pep Guardiola’s side a ninth clean sheet of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJFNo_0dEaqXYT00

Sterling told the City website: “(It was) good. Good game management, really disappointing to concede in the end but overall I thought we battled really well.

“We had a few chances we could have taken in the first half to finish it off but a great win in the end.”

City made the most of Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day with a seventh straight win in all competitions, climbing back above Liverpool who had won 1-0 at Wolves to briefly reach the summit.

“That’s all we can keep doing is keep winning football matches. That’s what this football club is built to do, we just need to keep doing that,” the City forward said.

He added: “It’s a winning team, a team that challenges every three days and we keep doing that, we’ve been doing that for many years now and we’ll keep doing that.”

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann remained upbeat after the match, insisting that games against the likes of Manchester City will not determine the success of the Hornets’ campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149GJX_0dEaqXYT00

“These aren’t the sorts of games that are going to define our season,” the goalkeeper told his club website.

“When the fixture list came out in the summer we always knew it would be tough to pick up points in this period, but we’ve proven we can compete with some of the league’s best in our last few games, which is very positive.”

He added: “The right team won today, but we tried until the end. It’s been a tough week for us, playing Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City in quick succession, but the fixtures coming up are really important now.”

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Raheem Sterling’s goalscoring has City keen on new contract

Raheem Sterling‘s recent scoring streak has reportedly got Manchester City interested in retaining the striker. The 26-year-old had struggled for minutes at City this season but has scored in his last three appearances, following injuries to Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. The Telegraph says the club will increase their attempts to negotiate a new contract for the England forward, who has one full season left on his current deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pep Guardiola delighted with Raheem Sterling’s return to form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased with the recent form of Raheem Sterling. England forward Sterling had an indifferent start to the season after losing his spot as a regular starter towards the end of last term. That led to speculation over the 26-year-old’s future but circumstances have recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Daniel Bachmann
Person
Raheem Sterling
CityXtra

Man City Confirm Barcelona Officials’ Visit to Training Ground Amid Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling Transfer Speculation

Barcelona and newly-appointed first-team manager Xavi Hernandez are looking to rebuild a side decimated by the departure of club legend Lionel Messi during the previous summer window. The legendary Argentine forward joined Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract and ended over a decade of brilliance at the Camp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

After being dropped by Man City and revealing he was open to leaving, Raheem Sterling has endured a mixed year (despite his Euro 2020 heroics with England!)... but now he's showing signs of getting back to his best with three goals in three games

There was little relief when Raheem Sterling tucked home against Paris Saint-Germain, a crucial goal which hauled Manchester City level in the Champions League. Instead, as he wheeled away to celebrate, his face sported sheer jubilation. It was far from the tidiest strike he has scored in his career, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Football#Watford Bernardo Silva#The Premier League
SB Nation

Manchester City Win vs West Ham, 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City had to battle a game West Ham and severe winter conditions to earn a slight 2-1 victory at the Etihad. In freezing temperatures, Ilkay Gundogan gave City a first-half lead after good work by Riyad Mahrez. Though chances came and went for the champions, sub Fernandinho’s 90th-minute goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Raheem Sterling set for Emirates move as soon as January

Arsenal want Raheem Sterling: and now the Manchester City forward has stated an interest to move on loan this January. That's according to journalist Ian McGarry, via the Manchester Evening News, who says that there's mutual interest on both sides. McGarry stated on The Transfer Window Podcast: "It's the case...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City 2, Ruben Dias (27’), Bernardo Silva (43’) Aston Villa 1, Ollie Watkins (47’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City are winners on the night as City win a comfortable match in the end. Good performances from Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and others made it a nice night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford 1-3 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling and a brace from Bernardo Silva hands the visitors victory at Vicarage Road as Pep Guardiola's side take advantage of Chelsea's defeat to move to the top of the Premier League table

Pep Guardiola channelled his inner Ossie Ardiles as he played with five forwards to smash through Watford’s defensive plan and return to the top for the first time since they were crowned champions last season. Not since Ardiles threw caution to the wind and played five up front for Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City Swat the Hornets

Manchester City brushed Watford aside as Pep Guardiola’s men swept to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win at Vicarage Road. A fourth minute goal by Raheem Sterling was added to by a brace from Bernardo Silva as City replaced Liverpool at the division’s summit. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy