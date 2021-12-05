ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 big interior colour trends for 2022 – and how to use them in your home

By Rachel Edwards
countryliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Farrow & Ball to Dulux and Benjamin Moore, the leading paint and colour experts have all revealed their predictions for Colour of the Year 2022. The selection signals a sense of optimism and hope for the future, as well as a move towards incorporating elements of wellbeing into the...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
Domaine

Designers Love This New Christmas Decorating Trend—And So Do We

There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than decorating. Setting the scene in your home is a must—nothing is more gorgeous than stockings hung in a row, "Elf" playing on TV, and holiday scents wafting from your beloved candles. Decorating the same spaces with the same décor year...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colours#Antique Furniture#Farrow Ball#Photo Frames And Art
thespruce.com

36 Black Bedrooms That Will Inspire A Makeover

While we're frequently confronted with images of all-white bedrooms, black sleep spaces are definitely having a moment, too. If you're hesitant to hop on board with this trend because you worry such spaces may appear unwelcoming or moody, note that there are so many ways to style a mostly black bedroom so that it speaks to you and your individual style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Aspen Daily News

Ask a broker: Are white and gray passé for a kitchen remodel?

Gray has been glorious for almost a decade now. New homes, custom homes and remodels have used (and some might say overused) the gray-and-white combo as a go-to. Combined with modern architecture and interior design, gray is the workhorse of color. It’s neutral, soft, calm — and goes with everything.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Ideas How To Decorate Your House With Christmas Elements

We open the doors of a great house dressed for and for Christmas. On this occasion, we celebrate Christmas by filling the house with plant motifs and giving small strokes of light. A style that can be added, in small doses, to those who do not like excesses or Christmas in a conventional way. This year we forget the red plaid or tartan and the colorful accessories.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

The Best Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors, According to 18 Designers

Choosing kitchen cabinet paint colors that will make your cupboards pop may seem like an impossible task when there are so many brands and shades to choose from. But whether your inclination is to go for a classic white or think outside the box a bit with a moody hue, there are plenty of designer-approved options that you should feel confident about choosing. Below, 18 designers weigh in on the kitchen cabinet paint colors that they find to be ultra-dreamy and perfect for your DIY painting job.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
digsdigs.com

35 Timeless Greige Entryway Decor Ideas

Looking for a timeless color for your home decor? There are many classics like white, black, grey, tan and so on but if you want a fresh take on some classics, choose greige. Greige is a beautiful combo of grey and beige, which can be a bit colder or warmer, a bit darker or lighter depending on your needs. Greige is a very elegant and versatile color that matches many spaces (if not all of them), and today I’ll prove that to you with beautiful greige entryways that inspire.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

6 Design “Rules” You Should Break Right Now — And How to Do It

There’s an age-old saying that rules are made to be broken, and nowhere is that more true than in the design world. I like to think that there are almost no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to home decor — with something as personal as design, who’s to say what you can and can’t love? Still, there are tried-and-true design “rules” that help contextualize trends or give a sense of order, and some of those catch fire and become tentpoles of modern design, just waiting for someone brave enough to come along, “break” them, and show us the way.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Boston Globe

Style your rental with peel-and-stick wallpapers

Temporary wallpaper has made great strides in recent years. It’s just as easy to put up as it is to peel off (if you follow the directions), making it ideal for renters or those simply averse to commitment. You can create a feature wall, put pattern on a door, line a closet or the back of a bookshelf, make a backsplash, define a space within a space, and even add architectural detail where there isn’t any. These 10 personality-filled patterns caught our eye for their overall versatility and upbeat vibes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Modular Sofa Designs For Modern Seating Areas

If you enjoy fixing your home to suit your needs, then you’ve heard of modular design. Going deeper, for those not familiar with modular sofa designs for modern seating areas, it’s time to change that. Modular sofas offer flexibility. If you want to reconfigure your living room or...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
the-saleroom.com

Decorate: Homes & Interiors Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 61. Lot 77. Lot 144. Lot 150. A pair of Chinese 1900/20s baluster vases...
HOME & GARDEN
theacorn.com

Tips for achieving the top home trend: Warm, comfy interior design

Change is on the horizon for home design. Expect some of the cool and minimalistic trends of the past to be replaced with more approachable designs that convey comfort, warmth and positivity. “Darker colors, natural textiles like wood and soft lighting are great ways to make a room feel warm...
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

4 Ways External Features Influence The Interior Design Of Your Home

Most people know that the exterior of a home can affect interior design. For instance, you might want to consider how much sunlight your house gets before you paint all of the walls white. However, there are other ways that the exterior features of a house can influence interior design. Here are 4 things to consider.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Adopt The Khaki Color On Your Interior Decoration?

Even if light tones are the easiest to live within decoration, adopting strong colors is to bring personality into your interior. Green, and in particular the color khaki, is a shade that is easy to tame and brings a lot of authenticities. The color khaki green. Very trendy in recent...
INTERIOR DESIGN
finehomesandliving.com

How To Choose The Best Rugs for a Rustic Home Interior

Choosing the best rugs for any interior can be difficult. There needs to be a balance between what is fashionable, how it sits in the space, and whether it reflects your style or not. In other words, a rug is a very personal item, and you need to spend some time thinking about which one is best for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy