Week in review: 150+ HP multifunction printers open to attack, how to combat ransomware with visibility
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and interviews:. Determined APT is exploiting ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus vulnerability (CVE-2021-44077) An APT group is leveraging a critical vulnerability (CVE-2021-44077) in Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus to compromise organizations in a variety of sectors, including defense and tech....www.helpnetsecurity.com
