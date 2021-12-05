ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Chides Europe, Comforts Migrants on Return to Lesbos

LESBOS, GREECE — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe's indifference and self-interest "that condemns to death those on the fringes." "Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!" Francis...

BBC

Pope condemns treatment of migrants in Europe

The Pope has denounced "narrow self-interest and nationalism" over the way European countries treats migrants. Speaking on the Greek island of Lesbos, Pope Francis called the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation". The Pope first visited Lesbos in 2016, when it was a major entry point for people trying...
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
Washington Post

Pope returning home after trip focused on helping migrants

ATHENS, Greece — Pope Francis ended his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures. Francis briefly struggled to keep his balance on the steps while boarding the plane bound...
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
Reuters

Pope's visit to Greece's Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island's migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. "They came because they thought the pope would take them," said...
The Independent

Europe's migrant crisis dominates pope's Cyprus-Greece trip

Pope Francis’ trip to Cyprus and Greece is drawing new attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders and the disconnect between Francis’ Gospel-driven call for countries to welcome and integrate them and front-line governments that are increasingly unwilling or unable to let them in.The eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has seen such a spike in migrant arrivals this year — a 38% increase in the first 10 months compared to all of last year — that it has formally asked the European Commission to let it stop processing asylum claims altogether. Francis is expected to raise...
dallassun.com

Pope Francis Visiting Migrant Camp on Greek Island of Lesbos

LESBOS, GREECE - Pope Francis will travel to Lesbos on Sunday to meet asylum-seekers at a migrant camp there on his second visit to the Greek island that was at the forefront of Europe's refugee crisis. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece during which he has...
AFP

Migrants on Lesbos hope pope will 'take their voice to world'

Ahead of the pope's landmark visit to Greece, around 20 asylum-seekers from Mavrovouni camp were permitted to attend mass at Lesbos' sole Catholic church, socially distancing inside to worship together. Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese worshipper said Saturday he "hopes the pope will take (refugees') voices to the world," as he entered Our Lady of the Assumption, built in 1843 by French Franciscans. Like his fellow asylum-seekers on Lesbos, Tango is permitted to leave the camp just once a week but this week will exceptionally be allowed out twice, in order to meet Pope Francis on Sunday. "The pope knows the reality of refugees very well, much better than European politicians and leaders," said the refugee, who lost his wife and eight-year-old daughter during his perilous journey to Greece.
GV Wire

Pope Francis Calls On Europe to Welcome Migrants During Refugee Camp Visit

Pope Francis visited a refugee camp in Greece on the frontier of Europe’s migration routes and called on the continent to welcome people seeking asylum from war and other humanitarian disasters. “I ask every man and woman, all of us, to overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills,...
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
Boston Globe

Pope, on Lesbos, laments that for migrants, ‘little has changed’

LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of the definitive moments of his papacy, seeking to elevate the plight of migrants — what he called a “shipwreck of civilization” — to the top level of global concerns, along with the pandemic and climate change.
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
The Conversation U.S.

Bosnia's endless crisis could be solved by letting it break apart peacefully

Bosnia is lurching toward crisis, once again. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, is threatening to withdraw the Serb-majority half of the country from statewide institutions. His goal is secession. It’s a dangerous moment for Bosnia. But it’s not the first, and unless the United States changes its own policy toward Bosnia, it won’t be the last. America helped create Bosnia, and is uniquely positioned to intervene. But secession is a symptom; the sickness is Bosnia. Creating Bosnia’s permanent crisis After World War II, Bosnia was a republic inside communist Yugoslavia, and the only one with no ethnic...
Voice of America

Hundreds of Migrants Remain Trapped on the Belarus-Poland Border

More than one thousand people, many of them young children, are living in a makeshift refugee camp amid freezing temperatures in eastern Belarus, a humanitarian crisis that critics say is political. Europe nations accuse the disputed president Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as a weapon against Poland. For VOA, Jamie Dettmer narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in Belarus.
The Independent

Report: Germany's Merkel plans a political autobiography

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn't seek a fifth term in office and hasn't disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.Merkel's longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn't want to retell her whole life. She would like to...
