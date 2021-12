Ahmaud is not here, but he heard the verdicts. He knows, in that place where his restless soul resides, that his death has been avenged. It does not bring him back, nor does it end the grief of his mother, whose tears did not depend upon the final word of the jury but will ebb and flow for the rest of her own life. It will not stop the pundits, activists and zealots from making their political cases and their pretextual stands, and it will not stop people like me from writing things that Ahmaud will never see.

