Busy schedule could have Vigneault, Flyers on edge

By Rob Parent
Daily Local News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flyers are on one of their worst skids of recent years, at least in the time since ex-coach Dave Hakstol’s team went 10 games without a win four years ago. It is the current sick slide, which amid a lousy 4-1 loss to the Rangers Wednesday night reached seven games,...

