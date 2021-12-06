ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RiOC_0dEaVYTH00

An army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said.

Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a military takeover on Feb. 1.

A video posted on social media showed a speeding army truck barreling into the marchers from behind. Voices can be heard saying: “The car is coming ... Please help! It hit the children ... Oh! ... Dead! ... Run, ... run!” The video shows about a dozen people running away.

A witness told The Associated Press that the protesters had been on his street for just two minutes before the military truck hit them, leaving three people lying motionless on the road.

“About five armed soldiers got out of the vehicle and chased after the protesters,” said the witness, who insisted on anonymity for fear of arrest. “They opened fire and also arrested young people who had been hit by the car. At least 10 people were arrested.”

A worker for a local emergency rescue team, who also insisted on anonymity, said it brought two men and a woman, all in their early 20s and seriously injured, to a military hospital for treatment.

State television reported that 11 protesters had been arrested, including three injured people.

A local news service, Myanmar Pressphoto Agency, announced on Facebook that two of its reporters covering the march had been arrested. It said it appeared that photojournalist Kaung Sett Lin had been injured before being detained and that it had lost contact with TV reporter Hmu Yadanar Khet Moh Moh Tun.

Security forces have previously used cars to attack protesters since the army took power. They have also freely used live ammunition, killing about 1,300 civilians, according to a detailed list compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Several foreign embassies posted comments on social media expressing concern over the incident and reiterating calls for a return to a democratic government in Myanmar and the release of political prisoners.

“The military’s widespread use of brutal violence underscores the urgency of restoring Burma’s path to inclusive democracy,” read a statement from the U.S. Embassy, using the country's previous name. The French Embassy said the deliberate act by the security forces “cannot remain unpunished.”

The use of lethal force by the army and police has led to fewer large-scale street protests, which have been replaced by small, quickly organized marches that usually break up at the first sight of the authorities.

Sunday’s reported deaths in Yangon’s Kyeemyindaing neighborhood could not be immediately confirmed.

Another witness said that when several people came to gather their items, three more military vehicles arrived and arrested several of them.

“At least four people, including two young girls who were crying near the shoes, were arrested,” he said. “The soldiers told us to go inside or they would shoot us.”

A statement issued by the National Unity Government, an underground opposition group that has set itself up as the country’s parallel administration, decried the incident, in which it said five people were killed and more seriously injured.

“The randomized nature of the attacks -- killing and maiming indiscriminately, is no accident. The intention of the junta is clear: create as much fear and panic as possible. Inflict as much pain, trauma, and suffering as they can, without a care as to who their victims are. Reinforce the message that anyone at any time can be killed, arrested, beaten, or wounded, simply for being in the wrong place,” said the statement, signed by the group’s spokesman and minister of international cooperation, Dr. Sasa.

The statement reiterated the group’s call for international action to help oust the military government.

About 30 people took part in the march, according to a member of Yangon People’s Strike, a local resistance group that organized it. Media posted online showed the protesters carrying placards with Suu Kyi’s image, and calling for the immediate release of the country’s detained leaders.

The organizer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the threat of arrest, said the group held such protests to keep residents involved in the struggle against the military-installed government.

Militant urban guerrilla groups have also attacked officials and planted bombs, while open armed conflict has engulfed rural areas, leading to a warning the country may slide into civil war.

Since she was detained by the military, Suu Kyi has faced charges ranging from breaching coronavirus regulations to corruption. They're widely seen as contrived to discredit her and justify the military takeover.

The army claims it acted because of widespread fraud in an election in November last year. Independent observers of the polls, won overwhelmingly by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, say they saw no evidence justifying the army’s claim.

Comments / 18

Related
dallassun.com

US among seven nations concerned about right violations by Myanmar army

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Seven countries including the United States and the United Kingdom reiterated grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country. In a joint statement, the government of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the...
POLITICS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The country has been in turmoil since February when the military seized power, triggering nationwide demonstrations which the junta sought to quell with violent crackdowns and mass arrests. More...
PROTESTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Indian villagers protest as army kills 15, fearing rebels

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
KESQ

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
newsitem.com

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

BANGKOK (AP) — In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy. In fact, a younger...
WORLD
mix929.com

Meta to ban all Myanmar-army controlled businesses from platforms

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, said on Wednesday it would ban all Myanmar-military controlled businesses from having a presence on its platforms in an expansion of its earlier curbs on the country’s security forces. The U.S tech giant had already announced in February it would stop...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Military Junta#Burma#Protest Riot#The Associated Press#Myanmar Pressphoto Agency
AOL Corp

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence

(Reuters) - Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are suing Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, for $150 billion over allegations that the social media company did not take action against anti-Rohingya hate speech that contributed to violence. A U.S. class-action complaint, filed in California on Monday by law firms Edelson...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The scars of Belarusian protest – a photo essay

The Scars is a record of what is now known as the largest anti-government unrest in the history of Belarus. Massive protests started in August 2020 and left deep traces on Belarusian society. President Alexander Lukashenko and his state apparatus responded with extreme brutality to the Belarusian resistance. The scars...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

471K+
Followers
120K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy