ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tottenham vs Norwich live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

By Kevin Lynch
TechRadar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Spurs unbeaten in the Premier League since his arrival, Antonio Conte appears to be sprinkling his magic in north London, but can they continue that run today against the relegation-threatened Canaries? Read on to find out how to watch Tottenham vs Norwich online and get a Premier League live stream,...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening. The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThey will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo. And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#Spurs#The Premier League#Peacock Tv#Optus Sport
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Instagram
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
MassLive.com

Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Premier League 2021

It’s Manchester United vs. Arsenal in a Thursday afternoon English Premier League matchup. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will be looking to get back on track and out of the midfield of the EPL standings. The club currently sits at 5-3-5 in the standings and has gone 0-1-2 in their last three EPL matches. Along with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba have led the way offensively. On the other side, Arsenal has been on a roll, moving up to fifth place in the EPL with a record of 7-2-4. Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the club’s leading scorers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnet.ca

Champions League Takeaways: David powers Lille to knockouts, Barcelona bows out

A wildly entertaining group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continued this week, and it went right down to the wire with four of the last five knockout round berths claimed on the final matchday. Wednesday’s tilt between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed to Thursday due to heavy snow...
UEFA
The Independent

Late Zenit equaliser leaves Chelsea second in Champions League group

Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt consigned a patched-up Chelsea to a 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg and second place in Champions League Group H.Timo Werner thought he had settled the argument with a smart, late second goal in the closing stages, only for Ozdoev to lash home a half-volley from the edge of the area at the death.Juventus’ 1-0 win over Malmo secured top spot for the Italians, leaving defending champions Chelsea sweating on a potentially-tougher draw in the last-16 knockout stage.Werner laid on a tap-in for fit-again Romelu Lukaku in an industrious night in Russia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham Hotspur announced the postponement of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Rennes following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club, but their French opponents called into question the decision. It has been reported that Tottenham are now considering asking for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.
UEFA
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How to watch Ashes highlights on TV and online

England’s start to the Ashes was disastrous as they were all out for 147 on day one of the series.It began on Wednesday and England won the toss with captain Joe Root deciding to bat first. Rory Burns was bowled out with the first ball, Root recorded a duck and the entire batting formation was out in 50.1 overs.Despite the underwhelming start, England’s Ollie Pope sounded optimistic about his side’s chances when Australia bat on Thursday.He said: “Both teams have to bat on it before we know what a good score on this wicket is. They caught very well...
SPORTS
The Independent

Queensland Police mock England’s batting display – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.CricketEngland endured a nightmare first day of the Ashes Their team selection was questioned.A juicy pitch at GABBA .. Done more than I have ever seen it in my time watching Ashes cricket .. Englands test batting for a long time hasn’t coped on these kind of pitches .. also staggered No Broad on this kind of surface .. #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021Well if you...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy