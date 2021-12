Seeds two and three meet up for a highly anticipated match in MLS’ eastern conference semifinals, as Philadelphia and Nashville square off! These two are some of the most defensively sound teams in MLS. Whoever is able to stay that way defensively while breaking down the other will be able to get the W and move on to the eastern conference finals. For the Union to get the win, they’ll need to do five things very well.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO