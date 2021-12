COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sometimes there's an overwhelming sense that things have been going uncharacteristically well. In the Penguins' case, going several weeks without a player getting injured can summon a similar feeling. Sure, Evgeni Malkin has yet to play this season, and Bryan Rust remains sidelined, but since Rust was a late-scratch on November 26, the Penguins haven't lost any players to the injury bug. That is, until Jake Guentzel blocked a shot with his hand in Monday's thwarting of Seattle. Guentzel went on to score twice after the blocked shot, but Mike Sullivan announced Wednesday that he will be out week-to-week with a not so hard to figure out upper-body injury.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO