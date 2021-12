The cast of the ever popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” took a little break and let their hair down to celebrate their success. Several members of the “Yellowstone” cast were in Las Vegas for a photoshoot with People Magazine. It appears they also got to have a little fun and enjoy each other’s company while in Vegas. Cole Hauser, who we all know as tough guy Rip Wheeler, was among those attending the event.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO