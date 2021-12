Tiger Woods revealed in a Monday interview with Golf Digest news that no golf fans wanted to hear: He doesn't plan on ever returning to play the sport full time. Woods — whose interview with Golf Digest is the first since his car crash in February — posted a Nov. 21 video on social media of himself hitting golf balls. That caused fans to get excited about Woods' potential return to the PGA Tour. Fans now have their answer about his return to professional golf.

