Alabama State

Alabama takes down No. 3 Gonzaga

By TIM BOOTH Associated Press
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — When Nate Oats said yes to the idea of Alabama making the trip to the Pacific Northwest and playing a glorified home game against Gonzaga, he knew it would be an early test of where the Crimson Tide stood. Alabama’s coach also knew his team could end...

dnews.com

