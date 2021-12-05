ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Accord EX-L

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 Speakers, 17" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2019 Sonic Silver Metallic Mazda CX-5 Touring

Clean CARFAX. Sonic Silver Metallic 2019 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Carscoops

Honda Accord, Insight, CR-V, And Ridgeline Recalled With Child Seat Defect

A number of 2021 and 2022 Honda models are being recalled in the United States due to issues with securing a child seat. A recall notice published by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration reveals that the automatic locking retractor (ALR) function of the second-row center seat belt assembly may improperly deactivate. If the seat belt webbing is pulled out to the end and the ALR deactivates, the seat belt webbing can retract or extend freely. This could prevent a child seat from being properly restrained with the seat belt.
Roanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda HR-V EX

17" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System (180-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Roanoke Times

2017 White Orchid Pearl Honda Accord Sport Special Edition

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Roanoke Times

2016 Cocoa Bronze Metallic Cadillac ATS 2.5L Luxury

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Roanoke Times

2022 Grey Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 450-Watt HD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy w/Gray Inserts.
Roanoke Times

2018 Honda Pilot EX-L

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Roanoke Times

2011 Performance White Ford Roush Mustang 5XR

Clean CARFAX. White 2011 Ford Mustang ROUSH 5X RWD 6-Speed 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V ROUSH 5X 525 HP, 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Awards:. * 2011 KBB.com 10 Best New Road Trip Vehicles...
Roanoke Times

2015 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Cherokee Limited

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!.
Motor1.com

2020 Honda Accord 2.0T Drag Races 2020 Acura TLX A-Spec

The Honda Accord and Acura TLX are not the types of cars you usually see in a drag race. They're both nice for their own reasons, but straight-line acceleration is not a normal consideration for buyers of these sedans. This video offers a chance to see how they compare on the strip.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Honda Accord Sedan?

Checking all the boxes puts the Accord in a different class. The full-size sedan segment is a competitive one. Buyers in this non-luxury segment are often looking for the best deal they can get from Honda, Toyota, and other brands. However, what if you go down the options list and check every box on the 2022 Honda Accord? Is this bargain sedan still worth it? Or is a fully loaded Accord Touring pricing itself out of the segment it was built to sit in?
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan

The first Honda Civic Si arrived in 1986 when Honda took the Civic S (Sport) and replaced the carburetors on the 1.5-liter engine with a fuel injection system. Over the decades, the engine grew and the Si model became the grounded enthusiast's choice. Always sporty, always practical, and always affordable. For 2022, the Si has returned to having a 1.5-liter engine. However, unlike that original model, this time it's turbocharged and instead of 91 horsepower, the eleventh-generation of Civic Si makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than is on offer in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and even the previous-generation Civic Si, but the Civic is a lighter, more dynamically gifted sedan than VW's offering. Like every other Civic Si before, the new one has a manual transmission only, but Honda hasn't been resting on its laurels. Honda promised us that this is the best-performing Si yet and has taken chassis tuning to a whole new level. We traveled up to the canyons of Los Angeles county to spend a day getting to know the new Si.
Roanoke Times

2022 Carbonized Gray Metallic Ford Explorer XLT

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2022 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BMW BLOG

Rare BMW M5 Pure Metal Silver scratched before owner takes delivery

Buying a car is always an occasion. Whether it’s brand new or just new to you, taking delivery is exciting, especially if the vehicle in question is a bit more special. That’s certainly the case here as not only is this a BMW M5, but it’s one of the only 70 cars made during the F10 generation. Only 50 examples of the Pure Metal Silver Edition were earmarked to the United States, and YouTuber Vehicle Virals recently had one shipped to his house.
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Accord Outranks the 2022 Toyota Camry as The Best New Midsize Car According to U.S. News

For decades, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry have competed with each other for the top spot in the midsize sedan segment. Both models are strong choices and continue to lead the sales charts. Which midsize sedan is better? According to highly respected U.S. News & World Report, the 2022 Honda Accord outranks the 2022 Toyota Camry as the best new midsize car.
WGN Radio

Honda recalls over 4,000 2021 Accord Sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V, Ridgeline, 2022 Insight and CR-V Hybrid vehicles due to potential seat belt malfunction resulting in unsecured child restraint system

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following: Seat Belt Retractor Malfunction/FMVSS 208 An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash. NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V900000 Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Components SEAT BELTS Potential Number of Units Affected 4,346 Summary Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2021 Accord […]
Roanoke Times

2008 Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat Dodge Ram 2500 SXT

Clean CARFAX. Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 SXT 4WD 6-Speed Manual Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford Escape SEL

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
