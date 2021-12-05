Ronaldo and Haaland leading the line in a mouthwatering attack with Haidara providing much-needed energy in midfield... how Man United could line up under Ralf Rangnick if the new boss lands his top targets

Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
chatsports.com
'I thought it was a goal': Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow Southampton equaliser in Carabao Cup win and hails 'outstanding' Nick Pope after yet another clean sheet
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow a Southampton goal in their Carabao Cup victory on Tuesday night. Joelinton fired Newcastle a step closer to Wembley with the winner in an action-packed semi-final first leg success at St Mary's. The Brazilian, who...
chatsports.com
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
chatsports.com
Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Southampton have recalled defender Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa, as they look to bolster their chances of Premier League survival. The 26-year-old move to Villa Park in the summer on a season-long loan deal, but has made just four appearances for Villa. The Poland international has only...
chatsports.com
Manchester City confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield... as youngster signs five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad
Manchester City, Vélez Sarsfield, South American Under 20 Football Championship, Máximo Perrone, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Perrone, Argentina. Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The club confirmed the midfielder will join the Premier League champions after competing in the...
chatsports.com
Newcastle open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they can fight off Chelsea and finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with a number of Premier League clubs pursuing the French star
Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Chelsea FC. Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin should they finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon. A number of Premier League clubs have already made enquiries for the Frenchman while he was also proposed in talks for...
chatsports.com
Sporting Lisbon enquire about signing out of favour Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season... with right-back Pedro Porro closing in on a move to Tottenham
Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry about signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese giants look to be searching for immediate backup as right-back Pedro Porro closes in on a move to Tottenham. Spurs were trying to wrap up a deal with...
chatsports.com
Newcastle begin formal talks with Everton over signing Anthony Gordon with hope an agreement can be reached, but the Toffees are asking £60m for forward who remains a Chelsea target
Newcastle are now in formal talks with Everton over a deal for winger Anthony Gordon but are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent. Would-be suitors for the 21-year-old have been given encouragement that there is a deal to be done this month, and Chelsea retain a longstanding interest.
chatsports.com
Tottenham aim to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Pedro Porro TODAY - despite having a £32.5m bid rejected - with Spurs open to offering players in exchange as part of transfer
Tottenham want to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for right-back Pedro Porro today. Their offer of £32.5m has been rejected so far but talks will resume today over a revised structure of payments plus bonuses and a possible player in return. Tottenham have made the Sporting defender their...
chatsports.com
Borussia Dortmund 'will offer £130m-rated Jude Bellingham a SPECTACULAR deal amid Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid interest - and could make him the highest-paid star in the club's history if he stays'
Borussia Dortmund are making a 'spectacular plan' to offer Jude Bellingham a 'historic' deal in a final attempt to persuade him to stay, according to reports in Germany. The English superstar, 19, is one of the best up-and-coming players in world football, with European giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in signing him.
chatsports.com
New woe for Everton as Tottenham bid to hijack move for Arnaut Danjuma, with Villarreal star heading to London for talks - AFTER he agreed a loan deal with the Toffees and passed a medical but DIDN'T sign the documents
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Vila-real. The turmoil around Everton continues to grow with the Toffees set to miss out on transfer target Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham. The Merseysiders looked in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Villarreal forward after agreeing terms...
chatsports.com
AC Milan have 'already begun negotiations' for Chelsea's out-of-favour Christian Pulisic with the Italian giants also 'interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek'... after Blues' £184m January splurge
Christian Pulisic looks to be closing in on his next destination, with Milan a potential destination after Chelsea's January transfer window splurge pushed him further down the pecking order. As a result, the Serie A champions, AC Milan, have set the wheels in motion in an attempt to secure his...
chatsports.com
LeBron James wears leaked special edition Liverpool kit on arrival for Los Angeles Lakers match, as the basketball star and FSG investor teases the release of a clothing range collaboration with the Premier League side
LeBron James has all but confirmed an upcoming clothing range with Liverpool after been pictured arriving at a Los Angeles Lakers match sporting a special edition kit. The shirt matches matched images leaked from a Liverpool fan account on Twitter earlier this month. James arrived for the LA Lakers match...
chatsports.com
Gabriel Jesus tells retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov he will be back for Arsenal in 'four to five weeks'... as they watch the Gunners beat Manchester United from hospitality boxes at the Emirates
Gabriel Jesus has given an update on the timescale of his return, telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that he expects to be back in around four of five weeks time. Jesus was watching from a box as Arsenal continued their title push with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. UFC icon Nurmagomedov...
chatsports.com
Cedric Soares will sign for Fulham on loan this week with the club covering ALL of his £100k-a-week Arsenal wages... as Marco Silva gets his wish of reuniting with defender he coached at Sporting Lisbon
Defender Cedric Soares is heading from Arsenal to Fulham on loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Portuguese full-back will move to the club for six months, while Fulham will not have an option/obligation to buy the player from the Gunners. The...
chatsports.com
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
Comments / 0