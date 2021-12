We’re rapidly approaching the end of 2021, and I’ve just got one observation to make: there’ve been a lot of ports/remasters this year. The business of updating older games and launching them on new hardware isn’t exactly a new one, but in 2021, it feels like some of the biggest releases of the year have been returns to some of the classics from yesteryear. But which are the best ports/remasters of 2021?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO