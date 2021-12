2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Unpacking. Unpacking’s appeal is in its simplicity. You open boxes and find places in your new home for all of your stuff. Relaxing lo-fi beats play in the background. It’s a brilliant game that takes a simple premise and executes it with style and panache. Unpacking’s marketing referred to it as a “zen puzzle game,” an accurate title for the low-stress, high-engagement playing experience.

