China Regulator Says Govt Policies Not Necessarily Linked to Overseas IPOs

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China's securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing's recent policy moves were not aimed at specific industries or private firms, and were not necessarily linked to companies seeking to list in overseas markets. China has implemented a sweeping regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/business/china-wall-street-regulatory-crackdown-not-aimed-restricting-private-firms-2021-09-20 in recent months on internet companies,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
