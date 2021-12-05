‘The Crown’, cracking moustaches and a proposal: Here’s Edi Goes Dating round 11

Want to know when The Bachelorette episode 9 is going to return on ABC? What about details on Michelle Young’s overnight dates?. There are a number of different things well worth mentioning here, but we suppose we should kick off with the news that there is no new episode tomorrow due to the network airing their Live in Front of a Studio Audience event. They are shaking up the schedule in a particularly notable way and because of that, the reality franchise will be on hold until Tuesday, December 14, where it will be back in its normal timeslot. Given that there are still three contestants left in Nayte, Joe, and Brandon, you will see them have overnight dates with Michelle leading into the finale the following week.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO