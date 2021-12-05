Rerun Shuffle 13: ‘BoJack Horseman’ 5×09 – “Ancient History”

Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg released a scene that Netflix had the show change to raise money for charity. This week, he wondered about some of the editorial decisions around comedy content at the streaming house. When Bob-Waksberg pointed out that Netflix had him cut a scene because they were worried about offending David Fincher, fans wondered what it could have been. He implored people to donate to a charity of his choice to post the script. Fans flooded Trans Lifeline with donations and he posted the dialogue from Princess Carolyn's baby shower organizing chaos. Bojack Horseman loved puns during that lengthy run on Netflix. But, it is interesting to see how the service could step in when they sensed something could ruffle some feathers. Check out his explanation down below:

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO