ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rerun Shuffle 13: ‘BoJack Horseman’ 5×09 – “Ancient History”

By Editorial
viewpointsonline.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Rerun Shuffle’s penultimate episode, Tim and Leo watch something a little newer than usual. They discuss relationship dynamics, representation and some heavy themes that...

viewpointsonline.org

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Bojack Horseman Creator Releases Scene That Netflix Pulled To Raise Money For Trans Charity

Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg released a scene that Netflix had the show change to raise money for charity. This week, he wondered about some of the editorial decisions around comedy content at the streaming house. When Bob-Waksberg pointed out that Netflix had him cut a scene because they were worried about offending David Fincher, fans wondered what it could have been. He implored people to donate to a charity of his choice to post the script. Fans flooded Trans Lifeline with donations and he posted the dialogue from Princess Carolyn's baby shower organizing chaos. Bojack Horseman loved puns during that lengthy run on Netflix. But, it is interesting to see how the service could step in when they sensed something could ruffle some feathers. Check out his explanation down below:
CHARITIES
thebrag.com

‘BoJack Horseman’ creator weighs into the Dave Chappelle and Netflix debate

The creator of BoJack Horseman has become the latest person to address the recent Dave Chappelle and Netflix controversy. Raphael Bob-Waksberg said he was “mystified” that Netflix hadn’t attempted to curb Chappelle’s transphobic from his recent comedy special, The Closer, offering a comparison of the time the streaming giant forced him to remove a joke from his animation series.
TV & VIDEOS
Loyola Phoenix

ReRuns: Finding Yourself in ‘Lost’

“Lost” completely shifted the television landscape from the moment its two-part pilot debuted in 2004. The series initially centers around a desolate island and the 40 survivors of the crashed Oceanic Flight 815. As the six seasons progress, it becomes clear this island is more than a tropical destination. It’s a place with complex history, perplexing mystery and a motive that is greater than anyone can comprehend.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rerun#Ancient History#Bojack Horseman#Shuffle#Attribution#Aphobia Time
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
PTSD
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
LIBERTY, SC
The Big Lead

Everyone Is Ripping Drake's Performance at the Free Larry Hover Concert

Kanye West and Drake performed a benefit concert for jailed gang leader Larry Hoover at the Los A Memorial Coliseum Thursday night. While the Internet was universal in its praise of West's setlist and performance, virtually everyone ripped Drake for performing his new stuff instead of the classics. While Kanye's...
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy