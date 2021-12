ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta city officials celebrated the opening of a third At-Promise Center during a ceremony on Thursday. It’s where youth who have fallen off the tracks can get a new lease on life, and it honors two legendary community activists. Officials cut the ribbon on the third location, naming it the Truist Andrew and Walter Young Family At-Promise Center. The 5,000 square feet state-of-the-art learning center will give more youth a second chance. The Atlanta Police Foundation partnered with the Metro Atlanta YMCA and Truist Foundation to build the facility, which honors the namesakes who...

