LaVern Engler family

A celebration service for the lives of LeRoy and Virginia Engler will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation for the couple will take place on Friday, December 10, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 11, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the remembrance center. (Family viewing available at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.) Interment will follow the service at the Marshall Cemetery with military honors provided for LeRoy by the U.S. American Legion Post 113 of Marshall. Virginia died on Novmeber 10, 2021, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, and LeRoy died on November 27, 2021, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. The Horvath Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

