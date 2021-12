The Koble Designs Nodd Smart Bed is a modern take on the classic bedroom bed frame that will provide sleepers with a dedicated place to position their smartphone when going to sleep at the end of the day. The bed maintains a simple yet modern design that is equipped with a charging section on the rail of each side that includes a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad and two 10W USB-A ports. This will enable multiple devices to be positioned to power up overnight or when using them in bed.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 HOURS AGO