Watching the “glow in their faces” fade as she tells her six children that their Christmas wishes might not come true brings Cassandra, a single mother, nearly to tears. “When you say ‘no’ to something or ‘I can’t afford it right now,’ you can see that glow in their faces go away,” Cassandra said during a recent interview, her voice quivering with emotion. “It’s ‘Oh my God, what do I do, how do I d . . .

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO