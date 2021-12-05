ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jesse Marsch leaves RB Leipzig after five months in charge

By Toby Cudworth
90min.com
 6 days ago

RB Leipzig have "mutually agreed" to part ways with head coach Jesse Marsch after a disappointing start to the season. The 48-year-old had only been in the role for five months, having succeeded Julian Nagelsmann in the dugout after he defected to Bundesliga supremos Bayern Munich. But Marsch's tenure...

www.90min.com

punditarena.com

Jesse Marsch: Ralf Rangnick’s former assistant sacked by RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch leaves RB Leipzig. Jesse Marsch, a former assistant to Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig, has been sacked from his position as head coach at the Bundesliga club. The development could have a knock-on effect at Manchester United, where new interim boss Rangnick is looking to boost his Old Trafford coaching staff.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

RB Leipzig have decided to fire American manager Jesse Marsch, per report

After three consecutive Bundesliga defeats, RB Leipzig's loss to Union Berlin could be the straw that broke the camel's back. The side went behind in the sixth minute due to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi, creating another match where they would have to climb back into things. Leipzig did get one back via Christopher Nkunku scoring from outside the box, but they collapsed on a corner to allow Timo Baumgartl to score the eventual winner for Union Berlin. This caused RB Leipzig Head of Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff to say to DAZN, "It's a catastrophic performance."
SOCCER
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Jesse Marsch
World Soccer Talk

American coach Marsch on brink as Leipzig lose again

Berlin (AFP) – American coach Jesse Marsch was under fire after RB Leipzig slipped to a third straight Bundesliga defeat with a 2-1 loss at Union Berlon on Friday with club chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff saying “all options are on the table” to halt the slide. After 14 games, ambitious...
SOCCER
goal.com

RB Leipzig sack head coach Marsch after Union Berlin defeat

The 48-year-old has paid the ultimate price for the team's poor start to the 2021-22 campaign. RB Leipzig have sacked American head coach Jesse Marsch in the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin. Marsch was initially chosen to replace Julian Nagelsmann in the Red Bull Arena hot seat following...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Former Celtic managerial favourite Jesse Marsch loses job in Germany

Former Celtic managerial favourite Jesse Marsch lost his job over the weekend after RB Leipzig decided to part company with the American manager. The 48-year-old spoke about his admiration for Celtic in a BBC interview sparking speculation that he could swap RB Salzburg for Glasgow’s East End. Leipzig decided that...
MLS
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Jesse Marsch Sacked, and Watzke Defends Bellingham

Watzke: “Zwayer should no longer referee BVB games”. Virtually every player and member of the BVB coaching staff was in an uproar following the conclusion of Der Klassiker on Saturday, with various players taking to the post-match interviews to express their ire at referee Felix Zwayer. Yesterday, Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke joined the fray, suggesting that the DFB consider barring Zwayer from reffing BVB games for the time being.
SOCCER
#Rb Leipzig#New York Red Bulls#Union Berlin#The Champions League
World Soccer Talk

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch’s unhappy tenure

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig said Sunday that coach Jesse Marsch is leaving his job with immediate effect, amid a disappointing season for the ambitious Bundesliga side. The 48-year-old American had come under increasing pressure due to a series of poor results, with Friday’s 2-1 loss to Union Berlin — their third successive Bundesliga defeat — proving the final straw.
SOCCER
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Marsch fired by RB Leipzig

American coach Jesse Marsch has been fired by RB Leipzig after three straight defeats, and tallying only 18 points from 14 league games. Assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will be the caretaker manager until a new coach is named. Many pundits agree that he really wasn’t given a fair chance with a lot of cards stacked against him.
MLS
CBS Sports

Jesse Marsch out at RB Leipzig: American coach sacked during underwhelming first season

American coach Jesse Marsch has parted ways with RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga side confirmed Sunday. A run of three straight league defeats proved to be too much for the Leipzig hierarchy to continue to back Marsch, who had taken the vacant head coaching post in the summer after Julian Nagelsmann's move to Bayern Munich. Highly regarded within the Red Bull system, the 48-year-old had previously coached New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg before moving up to the top job in the club group.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

AFP

The Independent

ESPN

