“THE JAGAR MORNING SHOW” Giving You The Best In Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel Music……12/5/2021 7am-9am

The lineup for the Mnet original concert 'Show Me The Money 10: The Climax' has been revealed!. The event will feature the top eight semifinalists of 'Show Me The Money 10' – Gwangil Jo, Anandelight, SINCE, Mudd the student, Koonta, BE'O, sokodomo, and Basick – as well as their producers, GRAY, Yumdda, TOIL, Zion.T, Slom, Dynamic Duo's Gaeko, and Code Kunst. Semi-finalists who have already been eliminated – Tabber, Ourealgoat, Northfacegawd, A-Chess, Khakii, Rhythm Power's Geegooin, unofficialboyy, 365LIT, and Hwang Jisang – will also be making an appearance.
