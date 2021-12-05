Walkinshaw Andretti United team win Bathurst 1000 race

Horse racing is the second most popular sport in the UK after football, while it ranks as the 13th most notorious sport in the USA. This sport also has a special place in countries with a Bedouin nature, such as the Persian Gulf, Iran and North Africa. Many countries worldwide have created their traditions in this sport, changing the nature of the challenge and varying track lengths, obstacles and surfaces. For example, horse racing evolved in the UAE in a Bedouin atmosphere as it was one of the limited entertainments available to pearl fishers. Then, the UAE horse racing has evolved with the development of the country itself, and now this young country has the richest race in the world with a purse of US$12 million.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO