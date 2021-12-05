ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Walkinshaw Andretti United team win Bathurst 1000 race

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

BATHURST, Australia (AP) — Walkinshaw Andretti United team driver Chaz Mostert fought back from...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February. Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions. Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now,...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR suspends three indefinitely

The off-season isn’t typically a time for NASCAR penalties. However, three members of the community have been hit with a suspension. View the NASCAR penalty report below. Johnny Roten has been suspended for a substance abuse violation. He was recently the crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Roten worked with drivers like David Starr and Timmy Hill.
MOTORSPORTS
mrn.com

Earnhardt Jr. unveils Martinsville car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports unveiled the No. 88 Hellmann‘s Fridge Hunters Chevrolet paint scheme Earnhardt will run in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8. The winning wrap was revealed Tuesday during JR Motorsports’ Unilever production shoot via Earnhardt’s Instagram live. Earnhardt retired...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.It’s official! The big finale of the F1 season, the decider between Lewis &...
MOTORSPORTS
Variety

Al Unser, Racing Legend, Dies at 82

Al Unser, the legendary race-car driver who was one of only four people to win the Indy 500 four times, has died of cancer. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as his son, racer Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” Unser Jr. said via Twitter on Friday. Unser hailed from a dynasty in the world of racing. His brothers Bobby and Jerry were also well known in the sport, along with their offspring,...
SPORTS
nsjonline.com

Richard Petty sells race team to GMS Racing

Richard Petty, the Level Cross native who followed in his father’s footsteps and became the most legendary stock car driver of all time, is getting out of the racing business. Petty, 84, sold his majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports to Maury Gallagher and GMS Racing, the teams announced Wednesday,...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mostert and Holdsworth win Bathurst 1000

In a race that featured plenty of drama, after 625 hard-fought miles the fastest drivers, in the fastest car, won the Repco Bathurst 1000. After Chaz Mostert qualified on pole position, co-driver Lee Holdsworth started the WAU/Appliances Online Holden Commodore and took less than a lap to seize the lead and drive away from the pack. In spite of making an extra pit stop when a rear tire delaminated with Mostert at the wheel, the duo re-established their lead and held on through a series of late-race safety car restarts to claim the win.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR, IndyCar driver hints ‘exciting’ announcement

NASCAR and IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci told fans that he has some “exciting future plans” to announce and hinted at an Indy 500 return. After two seasons of full-time IndyCar competition with Dale Coyne Racing in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, two seasons that saw him finish in 13th place in the championship standings with top individual race finishes of fourth, Santino Ferrucci shifted gears in 2021.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
AFP

Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons and threatens

Motor racing history beckons and threatens for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On recent form, following his three resurgent victories, Hamilton has the momentum, but Verstappen won easily last year in Abu Dhabi and has enough vim to believe he can do it again albeit on a circuit where Hamilton has won five times since 2011.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Your Own Model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 Race Car for a Cool $35,000

The 2021 Formula 1 season may be in its final week, but a new model can help distract you until the competition returns next spring. Amalgam Collection has just unveiled a new series of hand-built Formula 1 models led by a quarter-size recreation of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car. The collection’s limited-edition flagship sports the same livery the seven-time champion’s racer was wearing when he passed Michael Schumacher to become the winningest driver in the competition’s history at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The product of three years of development, the W11 was Mercedes-AMG’s attempt to overcome its long-term...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing set for ‘major announcement’

The Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR Cup Series team are set to make a “major announcement” later this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Friday, December 10, the Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR Cup Series team are reportedly set to make a “major announcement” at the Racing Capital of the World, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rose-hulman.edu

Competition Team Experiences Have Hosahatti Racing to the Future

Nachi Hosahatti spent countless hours last spring leading the Rose Grand Prix Engineering team in putting together elements of its formula race car for the 2021 racing season. Now the Fall 2021 mechanical engineering graduate is helping the professional-level Arrow McLaren SP team prepare to be a top competitor for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Motorsport.com

Racing Team Nederland joins IMSA for endurance rounds

RTN, which claimed the Pro/Am LMP2 crown in the 2021 WEC, will contest the four long-distance races that make up the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup with an Oreca 07-Gibson again run by the French TDS Racing squad. Team boss Frits van Eerd, whose Jumbo supermarket chain is a personal sponsor of...
MOTORSPORTS
Washington Post

Frank Williams, Formula One racing team founder with winning record, dies at 79

Frank Williams’s homegrown British Formula One racing team — Williams Racing — was one of the most successful in the history of the sport, winning seven world drivers’ championships for Britons Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill, Brazil’s Nelson Piquet, Frenchman Alain Prost, Finland’s Keke Rosberg and the Canadian Jacques Villeneuve.
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

Andretti expand Genesys partnership to Formula E

Formula E team Andretti have announced a new partnership with software firm Genesys. Andretti already works with Genesys under its IndyCar brand, where the software company sponsors James Hinchcliffe's car. As part of the deal, Genesys will receive branding on the cars of Andretti drivers Jake Dennis and Oliver Askew.
MOTORSPORTS
b975.com

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Team by team analysis of Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah (in current championship order):. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3) Hamilton started on pole initially and took the 103rd win of his career, third in a row and eighth of the season...
MOTORSPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Top tactics to win at horse racing betting 2021

Horse racing is the second most popular sport in the UK after football, while it ranks as the 13th most notorious sport in the USA. This sport also has a special place in countries with a Bedouin nature, such as the Persian Gulf, Iran and North Africa. Many countries worldwide have created their traditions in this sport, changing the nature of the challenge and varying track lengths, obstacles and surfaces. For example, horse racing evolved in the UAE in a Bedouin atmosphere as it was one of the limited entertainments available to pearl fishers. Then, the UAE horse racing has evolved with the development of the country itself, and now this young country has the richest race in the world with a purse of US$12 million.
SPORTS
Jalopnik

Zak Brown Offers Historic Monza Drive To Chaz Mostert For Winning At Bathurst

Zak Brown is best known these days for being the head of McLaren Racing, but he’s got his fingers in a lot of different motorsport pies. Brown also co-owns United Autosport, which is currently partnered with two other iconic international names Walkinshaw Racing and Andretti Autosport to form the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team down under. That team employs one Chaz Mostert, who partnered with Lee Holdsworth to take the Bathurst 1000 victory from pole this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bathurst TCR: Cox wins finale, heartbreak for Moffat

Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) made a fast start to the 16-lapper from pole, charging into a comfortable lead on the first lap. However Cameron's advantage was short-lived, Moffat (GRM Renault) diving under Cox (GRM Alfa) at the Chase on Lap 1 before setting after the leader. On Lap...
MOTORSPORTS

