Cal's defense rises up, hands USC fourth straight loss

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Trey Paster scored on a 55-yard fumble return in the second quarter, California’s...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Bears#American Football#Cal#Ap#Pac 12
