Public Health

Is the new COVID-19 normal a new, worrisome variant every few months?

By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

There is no "new" normal for...

wvli927.com

kptv.com

PDX travelers react to new COVID-19 variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, saying it's "cause for concern, not a cause for panic." So far, the Omicron variant has not been detected in the United States. Biden says new Omicron variant is 'cause for concern, not a...
PORTLAND, OR
vt.edu

New COVID-19 variant not yet found in region

So far, the newest COVID-19 variant has not been detected in Virginia. But that doesn’t mean that the state and the New River Valley are home free. The variant, now in the United States, eventually will make its way to Virginia and the region, said Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Health District on Dec. 6 during a meeting with the news media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

New COVID-19 variant sparks global concerns

Drivers in Iowa could soon have the option to of keeping their driver's license on their phones. Nebraska State Patrol investigate fatal fire in Humboldt. Investigators are working to determine what started a deadly Thanksgiving day fire in southeast Nebraska. Christmas 2021: Poinsettias on display at Lauritzen Gardens. Updated: 31...
NEBRASKA STATE
#Covid 19
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCEN

Local epidemiologist weighs in on new COVID-19 variant

TEMPLE, Texas — A new COVID-19 variant is causing some concern. Foreign travelers from several countries in Southern Africa are now banned from entering the U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday, the new variant called Omicron is a cause for concern but not panic. "There was Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wydaily.com

Virginia Remains on Alert for New COVID-19 Variant

STATEWIDE — Recently it was announced that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected. SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant, was classified and noted as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 26, 2021. The first reported cases by WHO were noted in South Africa. Upon identifying the variant, the South African government shared its findings with the WHO, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
VIRGINIA STATE
bayoubeatnews.com

New COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa

On Thursday, South Africa’s Minister of Health Joe Phaahla announced the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly throughout the country. “Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant,” said Phaahla.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kenosha News.com

Borders Close as New COVID-19 Variant Spreads

As the Omicron variant spreads and borders close, the world is left to grapple with more questions than answers. But President Biden wants to make one thing clear: The best protection is vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

The omicron variant asks new questions with few answers

As worries over the new COVID-19 omicron variant take hold, health professionals grapple with explaining the strain before they even understand it. The pandemic and all of the economic, social and health problems it has wrought have heightened the pressure for answers. But in a profession where clinical studies on viruses and vaccines can take years, answers can take time to materialize. As people thirst for life to return to normal, health officials are trying to figure out when that will be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government website wrongly tells people to wait six months for Covid booster jab

The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS

