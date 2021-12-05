ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

By GRANT PECK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Witnesses in Yangon say an army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Indian villagers protest as army kills 15, fearing rebels

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
KESQ

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
GreenwichTime

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

BANGKOK (AP) — In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy.
WORLD
The Independent

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Bangkok#Ap
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
The Independent

Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as 'conspiracy'

Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwest in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.A story in Friday’s edition of the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper accused “the nation-destroying media” of spreading a video that misrepresented the massacre as having been carried out by Myanmar security forces.“The initial on-ground investigation revealed that such a video file was not (at all) related to undertakings of the Tatmadaw and that it was...
WORLD
dallassun.com

US among seven nations concerned about right violations by Myanmar army

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Seven countries including the United States and the United Kingdom reiterated grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country. In a joint statement, the government of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. and Others Concerned About Myanmar Army Operations in Northwest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday issued a joint statement along with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Britain expressing concern over a military offensive in Myanmar that they say is disproportionately harming civilians. Washington and other nations have repeatedly denounced a Feb. 1 coup that threw...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
wcn247.com

US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.S. State Department envoy has conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base. The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet comes days after the United States ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses. Chollet says his discussions with Cambodia's foreign minister also involved the role Cambodia intends to play as the new chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, whose efforts to mediate peace in Myanmar have fallen short. He says he reiterated Washington’s concerns about Cambodia’s relationship with China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, raising questions over the future of military reforms he was leading. - Career officer - Rawat came from a military family, with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.
ACCIDENTS
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy