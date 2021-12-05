ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What bowl game will Notre Dame end up in?

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Notre Dame needed help to make the College Football Playoff entering Saturday and received some but not enough. As a result the four teams that will make the CFP appear to be obvious which leaves Notre Dame on the outside looking in.

So where will Notre Dame instead be headed?

As has been projected by many it will be one of two places: the Peach Bowl in Atlanta or the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

If it is the Peach Bowl they’ll play old rival Pitt who beat Wake Forest 45-21 in the ACC Championship. If it’s the Fiesta Bowl it’ll likely be against Oklahoma State who fell to Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

It’s not what Notre Dame fans were hoping for entering Saturday but all things considered, 11-1 and headed to a very winnable New Years Six bowl game isn’t bad. Especially when you factor in the overhaul that occurred ahead of the 2021 season and as well as the week since the Irish finished their regular season at Stanford.

