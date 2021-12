The U.S. government announced financial sanctions and other restrictions Friday on 15 people and 10 entities in China Myanmar North Korea and Bangladesh to coincide with International Human Rights Day.The actions announced by the Treasury Department also included investment restrictions on a Chinese company connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The sanctions are intended to freeze the targeted people and entities out of the global financial system.“On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo...

