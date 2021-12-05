All Aether Currents in Ultima Thule in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is only days away from adding the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and ahead of this monumental release many years in the making, an absolute treasure trove of patch notes are here. They’re as lengthy as you’d expect from the 6.0 update, and include a number of obvious additions, including several new cities players will be able to explore as they traverse the new story quest: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for cities, and more field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum, the latter of which features a stunning view of Earth from the moon. Four new dungeons are coming, as well as the most exciting thing possible: bunny boys. That’s right, the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV is about to be overrun with male Viera. Just accept that fate.

