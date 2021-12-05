Chauncey Billups bothered by lack of pride

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “Lack of pride, of course that bothers me. If that doesn’t bother you, there’s something going on. Sometimes it’s not your night, cool, it happens. There’s a way I’m willing to lose, and that’s not the way I’m willing to lose. It was embarrassing.”

Chauncey Billups has owed this city something ever since he messed up his ankle and turned into Jerry West in that 2002 series – 7:56 AM

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups criticized the poor performance of his starters in the blowout loss to the Celtics.

“I’ve never seen a team that we need our bench to inspire our starters. That sh-t is crazy to me.”

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:21 AM

Udoka not happy with that late-game team celebration of Pritchard’s last 3-pointer. “Got a little out of hand to some extent with our guys getting over-zealous and getting a technical. I told them in the locker room to keep that professional.” Later apologized to Chauncey Billups – 1:49 AM

For those asking, Chauncey Billups said CJ McCollum was getting an x-ray on his ribs after the game, but had no other update. McCollum left the court and went straight back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. – 1:08 AM

Chauncey Billups says that for the first time this season he spoke to the team right after the game…talked to them about having pride on the court. – 12:48 AM

Chauncey Billups has emptied the bench. Ime Udoka in process of doing the same. – 12:12 AM

I’m with Chauncey Billups right there. If Grant Williams is hitting you with the pump fake followed by a baseline floater… pic.twitter.com/jyD5yztiQ0 – 10:30 PM

Chauncey Billups says Norman Powell broke his nose during a one-one-one workout yesterday at practice. Says Powell will likely be wearing a mask tonight against Boston. – 8:22 PM

Chauncey Billups just said that Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard against Boston with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out. #RipCity – 8:21 PM

Chauncey Billups: “I’m forever thankful and grateful to Neil for giving me this opportunity. He saw something in me that maybe a lot of people saw in me, but he had the courage to give me the keys. … I’m sure he’ll land on his feet and be back doing what he loves to do.” – 8:20 PM

Chauncey Billups, who has interviewed for front-office jobs before, on if he has any interest in being both coach and GM: “I’m just trying to figure this one job out. I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m going to stick to this one job.” – 8:19 PM

Chauncey Billups on Neil Olshey’s firing: “Obviously, it was kind of a tough day at the practice facility. Naturally, with the investigation people were anticipating what might happen.” – 8:16 PM

There is definite irony that Neil Olshey is done in by a “you’ll have to take our word for it” investigation, but the silence is defeating from those who cried for transparency and integrity in the Billups hire. – 4:27 PM

