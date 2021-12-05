Chauncey Billups bothered by lack of pride

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “Lack of pride, of course that bothers me. If that doesn’t bother you, there’s something going on. Sometimes it’s not your night, cool, it happens. There’s a way I’m willing to lose, and that’s not the way I’m willing to lose. It was embarrassing.”

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Chauncey Billups has owed this city something ever since he messed up his ankle and turned into Jerry West in that 2002 series – 7:56 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups criticized the poor performance of his starters in the blowout loss to the Celtics.

“I’ve never seen a team that we need our bench to inspire our starters. That sh-t is crazy to me.”

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…5:21 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Udoka not happy with that late-game team celebration of Pritchard’s last 3-pointer. “Got a little out of hand to some extent with our guys getting over-zealous and getting a technical. I told them in the locker room to keep that professional.” Later apologized to Chauncey Billups – 1:49 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

For those asking, Chauncey Billups said CJ McCollum was getting an x-ray on his ribs after the game, but had no other update. McCollum left the court and went straight back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. – 1:08 AM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups says that for the first time this season he spoke to the team right after the game…talked to them about having pride on the court. – 12:48 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “Lack of pride, of course that bothers me. If that doesn’t bother you, there’s something going on. Sometimes it’s not your night, cool, it happens. There’s a way I’m willing to lose, and that’s not the way I’m willing to lose. It was embarrassing.” – 12:38 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said he apologized to Chauncey Billups for the extra shots Payton Pritchard put up i in the closing seconds.

Udoka added that he was happy to see Pritchard make some shots. – 12:37 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said he was happy for Payton Pritchard, but also apologized to Chauncey Billups because the Celtics got out of hand celebrating for Pritchard and trying to get him chances during the final moments. – 12:36 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says he apologized to Chauncey Billups for the extra shots Payton Pritchard fired up at the end instead of holding it to close out the game. – 12:36 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Chauncey Billups has emptied the bench. Ime Udoka in process of doing the same. – 12:12 AM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

I’m with Chauncey Billups right there. If Grant Williams is hitting you with the pump fake followed by a baseline floater… pic.twitter.com/jyD5yztiQ010:30 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups says Norman Powell broke his nose during a one-one-one workout yesterday at practice. Says Powell will likely be wearing a mask tonight against Boston. – 8:22 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups just said that Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard against Boston with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out. #RipCity8:21 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “I’m forever thankful and grateful to Neil for giving me this opportunity. He saw something in me that maybe a lot of people saw in me, but he had the courage to give me the keys. … I’m sure he’ll land on his feet and be back doing what he loves to do.” – 8:20 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups, who has interviewed for front-office jobs before, on if he has any interest in being both coach and GM: “I’m just trying to figure this one job out. I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m going to stick to this one job.” – 8:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on Neil Olshey’s firing: “Obviously, it was kind of a tough day at the practice facility. Naturally, with the investigation people were anticipating what might happen.” – 8:16 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

There is definite irony that Neil Olshey is done in by a “you’ll have to take our word for it” investigation, but the silence is defeating from those who cried for transparency and integrity in the Billups hire. – 4:27 PM

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “Competitive fire and pride, that’s something you either have or don’t have. That’s something you can’t turn off and turn on.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 5, 2021

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “I’ve never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters. That s— is crazy to me. It’s supposed to be the other way around.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 5, 2021

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “The young guys, they don’t know the politics of the league. But that’s something the vets should be teaching them. … I was more mad at the starters for putting [the bench] in that situation.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 5, 2021

