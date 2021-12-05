ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

A GROWING CONCERN: A dozen ways to fill winter days

By Life Clallam County Jefferson County
Peninsula Daily News
 6 days ago

HERE IT IS, December already. Santa is compiling his list to see who has been naughty or nice, and Olympic Peninsula residents and guests are slipping and sliding on the ice skating rink in Port Angeles. As dark now descends upon us so do our garden chores — so...

www.peninsuladailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Add color in the winter with amaryllis bulbs

Now that most of the leaves have already changed colors and fallen from the trees, the Oklahoma landscape will look rather gray and bleak until spring. Fortunately, if gardeners get started right away, they can force amaryllis bulbs to bloom in just a few weeks to add some bright color throughout the rest of the winter months.
GARDENING
Vindy.com

Valley Grows Q & A: How to care for houseplants in winter

Q: I have several common houseplants inside that I brought in for the winter. Can you give me some tips on keeping them alive in my house this winter?. A: While most of our common houseplants are foliage plants, some are flowering while inside. All houseplants are annuals somewhere in the world. Most foliage houseplants look attractive without high levels of light. They are able to survive inside our homes with little care, but have some basic needs we must provide.
CANFIELD, OH
outsidemagazine

How to Layer the Right Way This Winter

Some of the best adventures happen when the temperature drops and the days get short. To make the most of them, you’ve got to dress for a variety of activities—whether it’s a frosty fat-bike ride, an off-piste ski tour, or a simple stroll through the park. The best way to be prepared? Layer wisely with Smartwool garments, which are made from ultrasoft, all-natural Merino that resists clamming up or cooling down—so you can stay comfy before, during, and after your adventure. Select your favorite winter activity below for a quick guide to the ideal layering setup.
APPAREL
Peninsula Daily News

Native plant webinar set Tuesday

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam Conservation District will present “Putting Native Plants to Use on Your Farm” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Planners from the district will discuss how to use native plants to add beauty, function and wildlife habitat to farms and other property. Participants will hear brief descriptions of...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Angeles, WA
Lifestyle
City
Port Angeles, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Telegraph

Five of the best herbs to grow in winter 2021

My pots of tender salvias and succulents are tucked firmly away under cover and I've replaced them on the terrace table with a collection of my favourite culinary herbs. Perfect to grow in winter time - and a great addition to hearty home-cooked meals this season. I've also just bought...
GARDENING
Peninsula Daily News

Native plant sale goes online

PORT HADLOCK — The Jefferson County Conservation District is accepting orders for native plants through Friday, Jan. 28. This year’s sale will will not have any in-person sales, all orders must be made online and paid for by credit card. Visit the district’s website, www.jeffersoncd.org, to order plants. Customers who...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Washington Times-Herald

Grazing Bites: Winter is on its way

I’ve enjoyed several good autumn days and quirked, “it can just stay this way and then turn nice,” but, winter is coming. I do enjoy the different seasons with each providing some traditional features, but my least favorite season is probably winter. Don’t get me wrong, there are some beautiful winter days – pristine, clean looking landscapes monotonously all covered white, hiding the scars of prior days and sometimes poor decisions.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fruit#Olympic Peninsula#Gardening#Winter Days#Santa
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Montanan

The non-winter of our discontent

Here’s hoping by the time this column hits print, Montana in December will look more like what it’s supposed to look like — namely, blanketed in snow with temperatures to match. While the “nice weather” may seem fine to the new in-migrants flooding the state, for long timers the ongoing extreme drought conditions and wildly high […] The post The non-winter of our discontent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

Dozens of visitors flock Riverfront Park day after Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Hundreds of people across Columbia took to the great outdoors this afternoon to enjoy the beautiful weather and melt off extra pounds the day after Thanksgiving. Riverfront Park was one area flooded with visitors, runners, walkers and bike riders, opting to spend time with family along...
COLUMBIA, SC
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
nny360.com

A warmer way to go for a winter stroll

WATERTOWN — Thomas J. Ennenga, of Hilltop Towers, says he took in Yorkie Chloe after a neighbor in the building died and is grateful for the companionship in the winter months. He moved to Watertown some 14 years ago to be near his daughter who was stationed at Fort Drum....
LIFESTYLE
Peninsula Daily News

Silent auction online through Saturday

QUILCENE — Center Valley Animal Rescue is hosting its Gift Basket and Stocking Stuffer Silent Auction until 4 p.m. Saturday. Items available to bid on include a Red Dog Coffee gift basket, a lesson on making wooden buckets, a Finnriver Cider tasting basket, artisan knitwear, an ornate octopus plus games and books for children.
QUILCENE, WA
Peninsula Daily News

Port Angeles pizza eateries are on the move

PORT ANGELES — Two Port Angeles pizza eateries are on the move, one down the block and the other opening a new restaurant in Sequim. And hundreds of West End residents don’t have to drive long distances to buy their groceries anymore. The owners of Barhop Brewing and Artisan Pizza,...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Peninsula Daily News

Choo Choo arrives

The Kiwanis Choo Choo pulled onto Taylor Street in downtown Port Townsend for the community Christmas tree lighting Saturday evening. The lighted, horn-sounding train will make another appearance in Uptown and downtown Port Townsend this coming Saturday.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Peninsula Daily News

Tidepools Magazine accepting submissions through Jan. 16

PORT ANGELES — Tidepools Magazine is accepting submissions for its 58th edition through Sunday, Jan. 16. Tidepools features art submitted by residents of the North Olympic Peninsula in the categories of fine and digital art, photography, poetry, short prose and music. The contest is open to residents of all ages...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
thelevisalazer.com

GROWING UP IN LOUISA: Shopping Days ?

Well, the big Thanksgiving celebration has arrived and slipped away. The next page is now about bargains, sales, and decorating for an even bigger day known as Christmas. Many people know that mankind’s hope is not hinged on gifts, but the recognition of the birth, death, and resurrection of the Christ child who was freely given to us by a merciful God. This was the first Christmas gift. Little kids, on the other hand, cannot help but think that Christmas is about grand celebrations that end with RECEIVING and giving gifts. We all put emphases on the importance of staying on Santa’s “Good List,” (masking our real motives) so we might find wonderful presents under the tree (Incentive or bribe?) Personally, I think our efforts should be more about the baby Jesus and the amazing story of His birth.
LOUISA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy