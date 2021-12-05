A GROWING CONCERN: A dozen ways to fill winter days

Well, the big Thanksgiving celebration has arrived and slipped away. The next page is now about bargains, sales, and decorating for an even bigger day known as Christmas. Many people know that mankind’s hope is not hinged on gifts, but the recognition of the birth, death, and resurrection of the Christ child who was freely given to us by a merciful God. This was the first Christmas gift. Little kids, on the other hand, cannot help but think that Christmas is about grand celebrations that end with RECEIVING and giving gifts. We all put emphases on the importance of staying on Santa’s “Good List,” (masking our real motives) so we might find wonderful presents under the tree (Incentive or bribe?) Personally, I think our efforts should be more about the baby Jesus and the amazing story of His birth.

LOUISA, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO