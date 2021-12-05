'The rain made things difficult, affected key players' - AmaZulu coach McCarthy

Coach Entz went on Bison 1660's Coaches Show to talk about the playoffs and what to expect from Southern Illinois. “I think it’s extremely important. It’s been since probably late July that some of these guys have been home. Just having the chance to get back, have some home cooking, and maybe bring a few buddies with them. That’s what’s great about this team. Phoenix Sproles, I’ll use him for an example, I bet he had half a dozen teammates back in the cities with him. Knowing Phoenix’s family, I know they were all served very well. Just getting a chance to get off your feet a little bit and watch some football, just getting away from football has a ton of value. It’s one of the great advantages of getting a first-round bye.”

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO