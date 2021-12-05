ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'The rain made things difficult, affected key players' - AmaZulu coach McCarthy

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsuthu shared spoils for the fourth game on the trot and remain outside the top half of the table. Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy says their game was slowed down by some rain in their 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The...

www.goal.com

goal.com

AmaZulu lacked the final touch to finish off Maritzburg United - McCarthy

The former Bafana striker rues missed chances for Usuthu as they dropped points in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was left frustrated after his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United in a Premier Soccer League match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
SOCCER
goal.com

Remembering AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy’s time at Orlando Pirates

Prior to signing for Bucs, the striker had top-scored for Blackburn Rovers in England and won the Uefa Champions League at Porto. Time flies: it’s already a decade ago that AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy debuted for Orlando Pirates having returned to the PSL as arguably South Africa’s finest ever export.
SOCCER
The Independent

iheart.com

goal.com

Five good reasons McCarthy's AmaZulu can beat Orlando Pirates

Now in his second season as Usuthu head coach, the 44-year-old Capetonian spent the final two years of his playing career with Bucs. Wednesday night's league showdown between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates has all the makings of a mouthwatering encounter. The setting. Ahead of their meeting in Durban, it's been...
SOCCER
247Sports

goal.com

Zungu questions Kaizer Chiefs postponements: 'They must dig deep in their arsenal'

Amakhosi have reported 36 positive cases of Covid-19 and went on to request for their upcoming matches to be called off. AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has questioned Kaizer Chiefs' decision to ask for the postponement of their PSL matches after several members of the team tested positive for Covid-19. Amakhosi...
SOCCER

