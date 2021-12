Multiple Vehicles Linked to Pedestrian Fatality on Forty Mile Road. A man walking on Forty Mile Road was struck by multiple vehicles and died. The pedestrian fatality happened just south of Rosser Road on December 3 shortly after 8:00 in the evening. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the pedestrian was heading north in the number two or right lane of Forty Mile Road. The CHP said the deceased has not been identified at this time and urged anyone who may know the identity of the pedestrian to get in touch with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 749-7777.

