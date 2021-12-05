What are we doing to impact the lives of others?

Two weeks ago, late to the zeitgeist as ever, I watched My Octopus Teacher, the Oscar-winning documentary about a relationship between a human and a cephalopod. Probably you’ve seen it (and if not, you should!), but, in brief, it’s about the yearlong friendship filmmaker Craig Foster strikes up with a female common octopus who lives in a South African kelp forest. The fascination (and, dare I say, affection) is mutual: The film’s most stirring shots depict the octopus clinging to Foster’s hand and sprawling against his chest, a pose that’s hard to describe as anything other than “cuddling.” It’s a gorgeous movie, and, as an octopus-loving diver myself, I watched it with a lump in my throat, both admiring and envious of Foster’s interspecies connection.
