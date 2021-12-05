ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net

Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
Texas-Sized Stand Off

Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
DALLAS, TX
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun

Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
IOWA STATE
Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy

Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
Preview: Coming at the Kings

Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)

We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:

