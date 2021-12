So far, it would appear that most viewers are digging Marvel Studios’ latest small-screen venture, Hawkeye. The creative team has done an effective job of highlighting Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton while also bringing Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop into the action. Comic book fans more than likely know, though, that the holiday-infused series owes a great deal to Matt Fraction and David Aja’s comic book run of the same name. From the logo to the banter between the two lead characters, Fraction and Aja really set the tone for the project with their work. So it’s understandable that the studio originally planned for Fraction to make a cameo, and the fan-favorite writer recently revealed the fun way in which he would’ve appeared.

