Swizz Beatz is known for being an avid art collector. So, it's no surprise that the famous producer would be at Miami Art Week. He teamed up with the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card portfolio to host THE ICONIC PARTY at The W South Beach Hotel on December 4 to once again spotlight emerging female creatives. As part of the party, he commissioned Brooklyn-based artist Tanda Francis to create and unveil new artwork that addresses diasporic African people who are too often underrepresented in public art. I was able to chat with Swizz as part of this partnership to find out what he loves about Miami Art Week, the event he hosted, and his favorite piece of art he found when traveling.

