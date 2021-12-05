Wind Advisory issued December 05 at 3:12AM CST until December 06 at 7:00AM CST by NWS

Fog has developed this morning in parts of the area. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in several locations. Use your low beams and ease up on the gas pedal if heading out this morning. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect today at 4 PM and continues until 1 AM Sunday. Southwesterly winds 15 to 25 MPH will gust 40 to 50 MPH, which may cause minor issues. Sporadic power outages, small tree limbs could come down, plus, outdoor decorations, trash or recycle bins could blow away. Showers, with a low chance of embedded thunderstorms, will move across the area this afternoon. There is a low threat for damaging winds, an even lower threat, for a quick spin-up tornado. While the threat is low, there is still a chance. The best chance is in our southeastern counties Where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms. The window of showers, and possible thundershowers is between 3 PM and 10PM. Highs reaching the lower to middle 60s, could break a long standing record, set back in 1897 of 63 degrees. Skies clear overnight, but it remains gusty. Lows drop into the 30s. Sunday is brighter with sunshine. It is brisk and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds die off by evening. High pressure provides several quiet days with sunshine to begin the week. Temperatures are back above average in the lower 50s. Clouds return Wednesday as a weak system skims the area. Other than a sprinkle or isolated shower, the day is dry. Thursday is warmer in the lower 60s. We could come close to the record of 63 degrees. A cold front brings showers to the area overnight. They are gone by Friday morning leaving a dry day. Highs are still mild in the lower 50s. Right now, we are watching our next system for the weekend. It is set to bring more wet weather Friday night into Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO