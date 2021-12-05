ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued December 05 at 3:12AM CST until December 06 at 7:00AM CST by NWS

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING...

The Owensboro Times

NWS: TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 PM CST

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 300 PM until. Several tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes likely. Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts. to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2. inches in diameter...
ENVIRONMENT
capecod.com

Wind Advisory 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM EST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday decor. Target Area: Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall and Woodford Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decor. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Texas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Texas County. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
TEXAS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Oklahoma and Clay county Texas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 39 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Collingsworth, Donley, Hartley, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
capecoddaily.com

Wind Advisory 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday

Wind Advisory URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 345 PM EST Fri Dec 10 2021 …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM EST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA […] The post Wind Advisory 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

WIND ADVISORY starts at 4 PM today and continues until 1 AM Sunday

Fog has developed this morning in parts of the area. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in several locations. Use your low beams and ease up on the gas pedal if heading out this morning. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect today at 4 PM and continues until 1 AM Sunday. Southwesterly winds 15 to 25 MPH will gust 40 to 50 MPH, which may cause minor issues. Sporadic power outages, small tree limbs could come down, plus, outdoor decorations, trash or recycle bins could blow away. Showers, with a low chance of embedded thunderstorms, will move across the area this afternoon. There is a low threat for damaging winds, an even lower threat, for a quick spin-up tornado. While the threat is low, there is still a chance. The best chance is in our southeastern counties Where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms. The window of showers, and possible thundershowers is between 3 PM and 10PM. Highs reaching the lower to middle 60s, could break a long standing record, set back in 1897 of 63 degrees. Skies clear overnight, but it remains gusty. Lows drop into the 30s. Sunday is brighter with sunshine. It is brisk and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds die off by evening. High pressure provides several quiet days with sunshine to begin the week. Temperatures are back above average in the lower 50s. Clouds return Wednesday as a weak system skims the area. Other than a sprinkle or isolated shower, the day is dry. Thursday is warmer in the lower 60s. We could come close to the record of 63 degrees. A cold front brings showers to the area overnight. They are gone by Friday morning leaving a dry day. Highs are still mild in the lower 50s. Right now, we are watching our next system for the weekend. It is set to bring more wet weather Friday night into Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
cannonbeachgazette.com

Alert: High Wind Warning until 10:00AM Saturday

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected near beaches and headlands. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast beaches and headlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are...
ENVIRONMENT

