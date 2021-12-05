ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley era can't start soon enough for USC after season-ending loss to Cal

USC football closed out its unremarkable season...

Oklahoma picks up pieces after Lincoln Riley leaves for USC

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma to coach at USC, and now the Sooners are scrambling. Riley went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma and made three College Football Playoff appearances while leading some of the most dynamic offenses in college football history. He coached Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who both won the Heisman Trophy and were drafted No. 1 overall. The Sooners have hired former coach Bob Stoops to steady the ship while they look for a replacement. But that wasn’t enough to prevent several top prospects from decommitting upon learning Riley was leaving.
USC officially hires Lincoln Riley

“Leaving OU was probably the most difficult decision of my life,” Riley said in a statement issued by Oklahoma. “OU is one of the best college football programs in the country, and it has been forever. …This was a personal decision solely based on my willingness to go take on a new challenge, and I felt like it was the right opportunity for me and my family to do that.”
USC Names Lincoln Riley As New Trojans Football Head Coach, Ending Three-Month Search

The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program. USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years. Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action. Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons. He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.  
Lincoln Riley arrives in Los Angeles after being hired by USC Trojans

A new era of USC football has begun, as former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has formally been announced as the next leader of the program. News that broke in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday, Riley shocked the country by the move, as it had not been previously rumored he was in the mix. But it became very real on Monday morning.
Lincoln Riley to become head coach at USC

NORMAN, Okla (KTEN) -- After five seasons as the head coach at the University of Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley is leaving the Sooners for USC. During his time in Norman, Riley has posted a 55-10 record with four Big 12 championships and three appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Bob...
LSU fans melt down after Lincoln Riley takes USC job

Lincoln Riley put the stop to any talk of him being the LSU coach late Saturday night, and now it seems he’s headed to Southern Cal. LSU fans are now faced with the apparent reality that the Tigers will not have Jimbo Fisher, Billy Napier or Lincoln Riley as their coach next season despite plenty of rumors about them in recent weeks.
Lincoln Riley Gets Red Carpet Treatment After Landing USC Gig

Lincoln Riley is already a VIP in his new home -- the next USC Trojans head coach and his family hopped off a private jet and landed in L.A. on Monday ... complete with a red carpet treatment!!. The ex-Oklahoma Sooners play-caller was announced as the 30th coach in program...
Lincoln Riley
Three star USC WR becomes first Trojan to decommit in Lincoln Riley era

With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, it is clear that a large degree of roster turnover will emerge for the USC football program, both good and bad. USC has already felt the impact with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson pledging his commitment to the program after decommiting from Oklahoma. A few other Oklahoma commits are expected to follow suit and join the procession from Norman to Los Angeles.
Sooners face second major loss in days as Lincoln Riley heads to USC

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) -- The University of Oklahoma campus was quiet Sunday night. Students like Luke Collins said fans are processing the news that OU's Head Football Coach, Lincoln Riley, will be leaving Oklahoma and heading to USC. “Right now it’s an open wound," Collins said. News of Riley's departure...
#Usc Football#American Football#Usc#Cal
Start of Lincoln Riley's USC tenure reverberated widely on recruiting trail

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans made sure Sunday, Nov. 28, was a day most college football fans won’t soon forget. The news trickled out that Riley was leaving Oklahoma for the Trojans around 3:30 p.m. EST, and people were shocked. The reaction across the college football landscape was seismic. People from the beaches of Southern California to the open expanses of Oklahoma to everywhere in between could feel the tectonic plates of the sport shifting right beneath them with nothing they could do about it.
Donte Williams focuses on Cal, compliments Lincoln Riley

USC interim head coach Donte Williams met with the media for the first time since Lincoln Riley was announced as the new Trojan head coach following the Trojans’ Tuesday practice. Williams did his best to steer the focus from Riley and back onto USC’s (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) late night Saturday game (8PM PST FS1) against Cal (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) in Berkeley. That game closes out the 2021 regular season for USC but unsurprisingly most of the inquiries were about the future. Williams opened by giving props to USC on the Riley hire.
New Coach Lincoln Riley Won't Arrive in Time to Lead USC vs. Cal on Saturday

1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Arizona State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Cal 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona. Comment: We'll finally be getting our rematch of Oregon-Utah in the Pac-12 title game, as those are the two best schools in the conference. Can the Ducks fix their errors from round one on a neutral field? We'll find out. The entire conference is now on notice with USC hiring Lincoln Riley, which already Has the Trojans buzzing for next season. Time for the remaining schools in the conference to find their guy as well.
USC Season Finale And What Lincoln Riley Brings To LA

USC Season Finale And What Lincoln Riley Brings To LA. USC lost a close game against BYU this past Saturday 35-31 to give the Trojans their 7th loss on the season. Despite losing yet again there were a few bright spots this week such as Jaxson Dart gaining his confidence back despite his injury, and Gary Bryant Jr. solidifying his role as the #1 option.
USC attempts to prepare for Cal finale as Lincoln Riley era unfolds

LOS ANGELES — Players went to practice only to mysteriously return to the John McKay Center. Some assistants, who walked onto the USC’s practice field early, did a similar U-turn. Only a season that has hit almost every roadblock possible could turn a seemingly mundane Wednesday practice into another detour.
