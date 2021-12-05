ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Marsch out after five months at Leipzig

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

American coach Jesse Marsch is out at RB Leipzig after...

Daily Herald

Leipzig reacts after 3 league losses: Marsch no longer coach

LEIPZIG, Germany -- American Jesse Marsch is no longer coach of Bundesliga team Leipzig. The club said Sunday that the two had 'œmutually agreed to end the cooperation. That is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions' after Friday's 2-1 loss at Union Berlin. It was Leipzig's third...
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Jesse Marsch: Ralf Rangnick’s former assistant sacked by RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch leaves RB Leipzig. Jesse Marsch, a former assistant to Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig, has been sacked from his position as head coach at the Bundesliga club. The development could have a knock-on effect at Manchester United, where new interim boss Rangnick is looking to boost his Old Trafford coaching staff.
SOCCER
goal.com

RB Leipzig sack head coach Marsch after Union Berlin defeat

The 48-year-old has paid the ultimate price for the team's poor start to the 2021-22 campaign. RB Leipzig have sacked American head coach Jesse Marsch in the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin. Marsch was initially chosen to replace Julian Nagelsmann in the Red Bull Arena hot seat following...
SOCCER
Jesse Marsch
Mount Royal Soccer

BREAKING NEWS: Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig Part Company

Montreal Impact’s first-ever coach in MLS has parted company with the RB Leipzig following the club’s sixth defeat in 14 Bundesliga matches this season. Timo Baumgartl’s 56th minute winner yesterday for sixth-placed Union Berlin left Leipzig languishing in mid-table and appears to have sealed Marsch’s fate, only days before he was to face Manchester City in the Champions League.
MLS
ESPN

Jesse Marsch out, Domenico Tedesco in at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have appointed Domenico Tedesco as the club's new manager, four days after the departure of American Jesse Marsch. The 36-year-old Tedesco, who previously coached Schalke and Spartak Moscow, has signed a contract to 2023 and will be on the bench for Saturday's league game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
MLS
abc17news.com

Leipzig hires Tedesco as new coach to replace Marsch

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has hired former Schalke and Spartak Moscow coach Domenico Tedesco to replace American coach Jesse Marsch. The 36-year-old German hasn’t coached in the Bundesliga since he was fired by Schalke in March 2019 after a 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Schalke was relegated the season after he left. It is the first time that Leipzig has changed coaches in mid-season since the club was founded in 2009. Leipzig is 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga and next hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch’s unhappy tenure

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig said Sunday that coach Jesse Marsch is leaving his job with immediate effect, amid a disappointing season for the ambitious Bundesliga side. The 48-year-old American had come under increasing pressure due to a series of poor results, with Friday’s 2-1 loss to Union Berlin — their third successive Bundesliga defeat — proving the final straw.
SOCCER
ESPN

Jesse Marsch just didn't fit at RB Leipzig and it's OK to admit

ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae talks "passen" (German for "fit"), why Jesse Marsch didn't fit and a new start for RB Leipzig in this week's column. I make a point of waking up ridiculously early on Sunday mornings, quite simply because it's the day when big decisions are made at Bundesliga clubs. This past Sunday, I set my alarm for several hours before the crack of dawn despite knowing that the verdict on Jesse Marsch's turbulent few months in Leipzig was already in. It was only a matter of the formal announcement itself, which promptly arrived.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Marsch fired by RB Leipzig

American coach Jesse Marsch has been fired by RB Leipzig after three straight defeats, and tallying only 18 points from 14 league games. Assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will be the caretaker manager until a new coach is named. Many pundits agree that he really wasn’t given a fair chance with a lot of cards stacked against him.
MLS
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
