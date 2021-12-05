ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b6lj_0dEYg93c00

An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said.

Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi who was toppled in a military takeover Feb. 1.

A video posted on social media showed a speeding small army truck heading into the marchers from behind. Voices can be heard, saying: “The car is coming ... Please help! It hit the children ... Oh! ... Dead! ... Run, ... run!” The video shows about a dozen people running from the spot.

A witness told The Associated Press that the protesters had been on his street for just two minutes when the military truck hit them, leaving three people without any sign of movement lying on the road.

“About five armed soldiers got out of the vehicle and chased after the protesters,” said the witness, who insisted on anonymity for fear of arrest. “They opened fire and also arrested young people who had been hit by the car. At least 10 people were arrested.”

Security forces have previously used cars to attack protesters since the army took power. They have also freely used live ammunition, killing about 1,300 civilians, according to a detailed list compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The use of lethal force by the army and police has led to less large-scale street protests, which have been replaced by small, quickly organized marches that usually break up at the first sight of the authorities.

Sunday’s deaths in Yangon’s Kyeemyindaing neighborhood could not be immediately confirmed.

Another witness said that when several people came to gather their items, three more military vehicles arrived and arrested several of them.

“At least four people, including two young girls who were crying near the shoes, were arrested,” he said. “The soldiers told us to go inside or they would shoot us.”

About 30 people took part in the march, according to a member of Yangon People’s Strike, the local resistance group that organized it. Media posted online showed the protesters carrying placards with Suu Kyi’s image, and calling for the immediate release of the country’s detained civilian leaders.

The organizer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the threat of arrest, said the group held such protests to keep the residents involved in the struggle against the military-installed government.

At the same time, militant urban guerrilla groups have attacked officials and planted bombs, while open armed conflict had engulfed rural areas, leading to a warning the country may slide into civil war.

Since she was detained by the military, Suu Kyi has faced charges from breaching coronavirus regulations to corruption. They're seen as contrived in order to discredit her and justify the military takeover.

The army claims it acted because last November’s election was marked by widespread electoral fraud. Independent observers of the polls, won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, say have seen no evidence justifying the army’s claim.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

US among seven nations concerned about right violations by Myanmar army

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Seven countries including the United States and the United Kingdom reiterated grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country. In a joint statement, the government of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the...
POLITICS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The country has been in turmoil since February when the military seized power, triggering nationwide demonstrations which the junta sought to quell with violent crackdowns and mass arrests. More...
PROTESTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Indian villagers protest as army kills 15, fearing rebels

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Albany Herald

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
The Independent

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Military Vehicles#Protest Riot#The Associated Press
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Tractors as far as the eye can see’: Indian farmers pour out of Delhi as marathon protests finally end

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers packed up and cleared their protest sites on the outskirts of the capital Delhi on Saturday, marking an end to a year-long agitation that forced prime minister Narendra Modi into one of the biggest U-turns of his administration so far.There were remarkable scenes on the roads leading away from Delhi’s main border entry points, as long convoys of tractors and trucks carried away protesters waving green and white flags and dancing to celebrate what they saw as a rare victory over the government. “They are leaving the same way as they had come....
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Army
US News and World Report

U.S. and Others Concerned About Myanmar Army Operations in Northwest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday issued a joint statement along with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Britain expressing concern over a military offensive in Myanmar that they say is disproportionately harming civilians. Washington and other nations have repeatedly denounced a Feb. 1 coup that threw...
MILITARY
AFP

Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
WORLD
The Independent

Watch live as crowd protests outside London court against Julian Assange ruling

Protesters have gathered outside a court in London to demonstrate after the United States was successful in its appeal to have Julian Assange extradited to the country. Assange, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
PROTESTS
The Independent

No SOS before chopper crash killed Indian military chief

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS
AFP

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy