Religion

Will The Real Jew Please Stand Up

By Avi Ciment
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, I took a long drive with my wife to Teaneck, the Catskills, Lawrence and Lakewood all within two days. When we got home I couldn’t help but notice the clear polarization that exists within the frum community. The obvious gap between the frum and secular world is obvious, but...

www.jewishpress.com

theacorn.com

Jews rejoice in Season of Light

MIRACLE OF THE MACCABEES—As Hanukkah begins, Cantor Leibel Hecht from Chabad of North Ranch sings a prayer calling for the safety and security of the people who protect the land of Israel. The Chabad’s festival was Nov. 29. A nightly menorah lighting continues through Dec. 6.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Goal Of Olam Haba

As Chanukah is already in our rear view mirrors (believe it or not) and we on the eastern seaboard are facing what the Farmer’s Almanac is calling a harsh winter, let’s see if we can take a powerful message away with us from this year’s Chanukah. If...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

For The Confused Of The Time

The dominant theme of our parsha is the confrontation between Yehuda and Yosef – the two putative firstborns of Yaakov, the kings of Yehuda and Yisrael, and eventually the Moshiach ben Yosef and the Moshiach ben David. In our haftara the navi Yechezkel is anticipating a day when Yehuda and Yosef will be joined together in the final redemption.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Miracle Of Chanukah – Burning Yet Not Consumed

Chanukah celebrates the victory over the Yevonim who tried to make us forget Hashem’s Torah and take us away from the decrees of Hashem’s will. As elaborated last week, based on the Rebbe’s teachings, the Yevonim had no problem with the intellectual wisdom of Torah or the observance of mitzvos, as long as this observance was grounded in logic. What bothered them was the supra-rational Jewish belief that the Torah revolves around its G-dly essence and that the purpose of mitzvah observance is solely to fulfill G-d’s will.
RELIGION
Itemlive.com

Letter: Shocked by Yarin commentary

To the editor: Considering the rise in global anti-semitism and the regional surge in defacement of Jewish houses of worship, I find Sophie Yarin’s opinion piece, “Fellow Jewish People, It’s The post Letter: Shocked by Yarin commentary appeared first on Itemlive.
RELIGION
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Support those standing up for republic

It is with sadness and dismay as I watch our republic in danger of collapsing. Our heritage, left to us by our country’s founders who formed our Constitution and Bill of Rights, is being eroded. The Judeo-Christian principles are being ignored by those who did not learn our history as it is no longer taught in classrooms.
ALBERT LEA, MN
The Jewish Press

‘For These Do I Weep’ – The Hebron Massacre Of 1929

In response to Muslim attacks on individual Jews praying at the Western Wall, a massive Jewish demonstration was held in Tel Aviv on August 14, 1929, where some 6,000 protestors roared “The Kotel is ours.” The next day – which was Tisha B’Av – several hundred youths raised the Zionist flag and sang “Hatikva” at the Wall. Arab leaders, including particularly Haj Amin al-Husseini, the rabid Jew-hating Mufti of Jerusalem, preached incendiary sermons and spread rumors that the Jews had cursed Mohammed and were planning an attack on the al-Aqsa mosque. As a result, an organized mob of 2,000 Muslims descended on the Kotel, killing three Jews, injuring the shamash, and burning sacred Jewish holy books.
RELIGION
#Jews#Yeshiva#Jewish#Chabad#Torah Judaism#Ashkenazim#Chasidic Judaism
The Jewish Press

Are You an Anti-Semite or Antisemite? Turns Out There’s a Difference

Our friends at the Jewish Insider reported this week that The New York Times has changed its style guide to favor “antisemitism” over “anti-Semitism.” According to NYT Associate Managing Editor for Standards Phil Corbett, the change was made in August this year but was never announced.
RELIGION
KPBS

AMERICA REFRAMED: There Are Jews Here

"There Are Jews Here" takes you on a journey to places where most never imagined Jews existed. In the wake of the tragedy in Pittsburgh, this story shifts our focus to Jewish persistence, community and continuity, offering stories of strength and resilience. The film follows the untold stories of four once thriving American Jewish communities that are now barely holding on. Struggling with aging congregants and dwindling interest, families are moving to larger cities with more robust congregations and vibrant Jewish life.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Jewish Press

Hundreds March with National Flags to Support the Jews of Lod & Ramla

Hundreds on Sunday night participated in the March of Flags in the mixed cities of Ramla and Lod, organized by right-wing NGOs in cooperation with local Jewish residents. The marchers expressed their support for the Jews of both cities who face daily violence from their Arab neighbors. The march began at the center of Ramla and continued to Lod.
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

A Great Miracle Happened Here, and in Arab Lands

Jews in Arab lands that have no diplomatic ties to Israel nevertheless received information this year on how to celebrate the eight-day festival of lights, Hanukah, thanks to a special film dubbed in Arabic by Yad L’Achim and Yehaduton, a film company producing educational films for Jews translated into a variety of languages.
WORLD
wgcu.org

There Are Jews Here | Trailer

THERE ARE JEWS HERE follows the untold stories of four once thriving American Jewish communities that are now barely holding on. Struggling with aging congregants and dwindling interest, families are moving to larger cities with more robust congregations. A portrait of people who are doing their part to keep the Jewish spirit alive, the film celebrates religious diversity in smalltown America.
RELIGION
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Jewish Leaders Named to NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ Transition Team

Orthodox Jewish leaders from the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Flatbush, Boro Park and Williamsburg were named as part of the transition team for the incoming administration of New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, it was announced this weekend. The head of the transition team, which includes a diverse group...
BROOKLYN, NY
stljewishlight.org

A YA Novel About Modern Orthodox Jews That Feels Profoundly Real

“The Last Words We Said” by Leah Scheier is a recently-released contemporary YA novel about a girl and her missing boyfriend — so one might be tempted to consider this very familiar ground. The book handles grief and love in the long tradition of YA books that tackle the subject. Eliana “Ellie” Merlis is convinced that her boyfriend Danny, who has been missing for nine months, will come back to her. She sees him all the time and has conversations with him. Despite the efforts of the people around her, she refuses to accept that Danny is gone. As the book progresses, the reader learns about the web of secrets and lies that led up to his disappearance, complete with all the emotional devastation that the premise would suggest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

