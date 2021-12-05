Will The Real Jew Please Stand Up

“The Last Words We Said” by Leah Scheier is a recently-released contemporary YA novel about a girl and her missing boyfriend — so one might be tempted to consider this very familiar ground. The book handles grief and love in the long tradition of YA books that tackle the subject. Eliana “Ellie” Merlis is convinced that her boyfriend Danny, who has been missing for nine months, will come back to her. She sees him all the time and has conversations with him. Despite the efforts of the people around her, she refuses to accept that Danny is gone. As the book progresses, the reader learns about the web of secrets and lies that led up to his disappearance, complete with all the emotional devastation that the premise would suggest.

