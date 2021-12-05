Christmas crackers: Rangers' Ryan Jack fizzes in volley

England’s start to the Ashes was disastrous as they were all out for 147 on day one of the series.It began on Wednesday and England won the toss with captain Joe Root deciding to bat first. Rory Burns was bowled out with the first ball, Root recorded a duck and the entire batting formation was out in 50.1 overs.Despite the underwhelming start, England’s Ollie Pope sounded optimistic about his side’s chances when Australia bat on Thursday.He said: “Both teams have to bat on it before we know what a good score on this wicket is. They caught very well...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO