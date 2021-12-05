SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect accused of harassing over a dozen women during the past two months, include multiple incidents of sexual battery.The arrest came hours after a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for the suspect -- identified as 34-year-old San Francisco resident William "Bill" Hobbs -- on multiple charges including felony false imprisonment, six counts of battery, two counts of assault, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery. The charges stemmed from a series of suspicious incidents involving the initially...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO